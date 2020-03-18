by Pamela Avila | Wed., 18 Mar. 2020 2:36 PM
Malika Haqq is enjoying every second with her little bundle of joy.
After giving birth to a baby boy on Saturday, March 14, sources tell E! News that Malika is "enjoying her first few days at home and hanging out with her family."
Malika and her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis announced the arrival of their son Ace on social media on Monday, March 16. Alongside a photo of her family's hands, Malika wrote, "Ace Flores 3.14.2020."
O.T. shared a picture of their beautiful son, writing, "Ace. I love you. 3.14.2020."
Given the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the source also shared that Malika "hasn't seen Khloe Kardashian or her sisters" and not having her support system around her has "been different than she imagined."
"But staying home with a newborn is what she planned on doing anyways," the source added. "Everyone is hanging out in separate houses but they have been staying in touch with FaceTime and talking on the phone."
The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star was over the moon for her best friend when she announced Ace's arrival, "My beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you."
Despite not being able to meet her besties son, Khloe is helping the new mom however she can.
"Khloe is helping out any she can by answering questions and giving Malika advice," the source tells E! News. "She so badly wants to hold the baby but knows that the safest thing to do is to stay home."
The two are still communicating and "hope to see each other soon." And auntie KoKo already can't get enough of baby Ace, "[she] wants constant photos and updates and she can't wait to meet [the baby], but Malika has no plans to go out or have visitors right now."
Malika first announced she was expecting in September 2019 and has been open about her journey to motherhood since.
"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better," Malika shared on her Facebook Watch show Side by Side. "The greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?