by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 18 Mar. 2020 1:48 PM
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland just want to celebrate one thing at a time.
Just a couple of weeks after Modern Family wrapped its final season, pop culture fans are already wondering what this could mean for one of the star's personal life.
Before you speculate that having kids is high on the priority list, you may want to hear what Wells has to say.
"I'm the youngest of five. I want a family. She does as well but we're both super career oriented and driven right now so that's not front of mind," he explained exclusively on E!'s digital series Just the Sip. "It will happen down the line. I'm lucky enough that she's a lot younger than I am so I don't think she's in any hurry."
The 35-year-old Bachelor Nation member continued, "If she was my age, I think she would probably have a different thought about that."
As for wedding planning, the couple finally has some time to start organizing. Sarah is enjoying some time off after her ABC series wrapped while Wells isn't headed to Bachelor in Paradise as the show's bartender for another couple of months.
"Now I think we will start figuring out all that stuff out," he shared with Justin Sylvester. "She was working so much and I was working a lot where we weren't able to focus in on that but now that she has some time off, we'll be able to get some things together."
Ultimately, Wells and Sarah are simply enjoying their engagement and quality time together. Another bonus is the fact that both stars are both happy and healthy.
"Everyone takes their immune system so much for granted," Wells shared when opening up about Sarah's chronic kidney condition. "It's so easy for her to get sick. When your immune system is kicking ass, so much stuff can bounce off of you. But for her, everything sticks to her and she'll get sick really, really easily and it also takes a long time to heal or get better."
The podcast host added, "It was a weird thing learning to appreciate a thing I never appreciated before. I really should take care of my body because now I see what it's like not to have an immune system."
