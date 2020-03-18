Boston will always hold a special place in Gisele Bündchen's heart.

On Wednesday, the model took a walk down memory lane on Instagram to pay tribute to the city where she, her husband Tom Brady and their family built their lives following the famous quarterback's departure from the New England Patriots. Reflecting on the milestones they celebrated over the last decade, Gisele shared several throwback pictures on Instagram and took a moment to thank the fans for supporting Tom.

"What a ride the last decade has been," she wrote. "Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime."

Feeling nostalgic, Gisele's post included a picture of her son Benjamin kissing her belly when she was pregnant with the couple's daughter Vivian back in 2012. Also making an appearance was Tom's son John, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in an adorable snapshot with his dad and little brother.