The wedding bells will just have to ring at a later time...
If you're a Vanderpump Rules fan, then you know that Lala Kent was getting ready say "I do" to her fiancé, Randall Emmett. The longtime couple, who announced their engagement in September 2018, planned to wed next month in Newport Beach, Calif.
In fact, the Bravolebrity excitedly revealed her wedding date last May in an Instagram Story.
"So anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18 [2020], I officially can't," the reality TV personality shared at the time with her followers. "Because that's the day I'm gonna marry my baby! We got engaged! Yay, I love you!"
However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a source tells E! News the pair had to hit the brakes on their big day.
"The wedding has been postponed and a new date has not been set yet," the insider shares.
"The wedding was postponed," a second source also confirms. "Their venue at Pelican Hill resort is rescheduling dates with current weddings into 2021."
According to the source, the Vanderpump Rules star is still hoping to get married sometime this year.
"Lala is pushing for their wedding to still happen this year, but they are still figuring it all out," the source expressed. "Lala is very upset about it and thinks it's unfortunate, but it's what has to be done right now."
The source added, "She's concerned with what's going on and is very upset about her wedding activities."
Back in November, the reality TV star explained just how stressful it was putting everything together for her big day.
"I'm ripping my hair out already, and we're five months out," Lala told E! News at the BravoCon event.
"But you know what, I'm so excited," she added. "Because at the end of the day, everyone has told me don't get so caught up in the wedding planning that you can't enjoy the process of you becoming a family."
"I just want it to be my day," she expressed about not wanting to have her wedding filmed. "There are things I don't want to talk about. I know people say, 'You signed up for this, to show your life.' But there are things that I really don't talk about, so I don't want to be forced to talk about them just because it's on camera."
While Lala has yet to comment on her wedding being postponed, she did open up about how "heavy" everything was surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"About to quarantine my ass off," she wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "This whole situation has been way too heavy. I'll catch y'all when this is over. Until then, be safe, stay healthy, and try not to kill each other over toilet paper."
Moreover, Randall also hasn't commented on the wedding news.
