Watch Emily Blunt Get Her Mind Blown By Kid Magician Aidan McCann

Prepare to be amazed!

On Wednesday, Emily Blunt's mind was blown thanks to kid magician Aidan McCann. During the A Quiet Place 2 star's visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she appeared on the talented 9-year-old's segment "Aidan's Magic Corner," where he showed off his skills with an impressive deck of cards trick and even made a lollipop appear out of thin air.

Before diving into the magic, Aidan kicked off the episode with a round of question cards and hosted a mini interview with the Mary Poppins Returns star. After asking Emily to name her favorite place to visit in his home country of Ireland, she replied, "Do you know where I just went? Connemara." Delighted by her response, Aidan quipped, "And if you're ever stuck, you can come to our house and babysit me and my sister."



Then, the magical kiddo asked Emily to name an item that she would make magically appear in front of her. Without hesitation, she answered, "Dark chocolate with sea salt."