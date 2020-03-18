by emily belfiore | Wed., 18 Mar. 2020 5:51 AM
The late night hosts are social distancing.
On Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert delivered their monologues via YouTube from their homes after suspending production on their late night shows due to coronavirus concerns. Seeing the humor in the situation, each comedian put their own creative flare into their video and did their best with what they had available. Some even recruited members of their family to help with filming and graphic design.
For The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the former Saturday Night Live alum hosted his first The Tonight Show: At Home Edition episode from his children's playroom. Addressing the camera, Fallon said, "We really don't know what this is, but I wanted to put something out there for you guys so we can have some levity in these bizarre times." The funnyman also shared that he will be highlighting various charities that are providing food and resources throughout the remainder of his At Home series, starting with Feeding America.
With his wife Nancy Juvonen operating the camera, the late night host carried on as usual and read some jokes into the camera: "Welcome to The Tonight Show, I'm so excited to be doing the show from my panic room—I mean living room."
Referencing the recent school closures, Fallon continued, "But with classes canceled around the country, lots of people are homeschooling their kids. I'm homeschooling my kids and it's going pretty well. In fact, my kids have already learned a valuable lesson: Their dad is an idiot." He added, "Seriously, after about 15 minutes, my kids said, ‘We're transferring to mom's class.'"
To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Fallon poured a pint of Guinness and enjoyed a piece of Irish soda bread before performing a St. Paddy's Day tune that he had written on his guitar. "Well, it's St. Patrick's Day, I'm quarantined. I'm in me house alone," he sang. "No one to drink a Guinness with unless it's through me phone. So kiss me, I'm Irish, but stay six feet away. ‘Cause no one wants to get a virus on St. Paddy's Day."
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel's introduction including a montage of pictures that his 5-year-old daughter Jane drew of him. She even lent her voice for the theme song. Addressing his fans from his home office, the funnyman joked, "I have nothing to do and the fact that you're watching this, makes me assume that you have nothing to do."
Painting a picture of his current social distancing situation with his wife Molly McNearney and their children Jane and Billy, 2, he continued, "You know, you learn a lot about your family when you're isolated at home. For instance, I learned that I have two young children, which was really something to find out. Thank god for television. My blood type right now, is Disney positive—or Disney+, whatever they call it…We've run out of snacks. We've run out of crafts to do. We made macaroni necklaces yesterday. Today I ate them for lunch. That's how bad it's getting."
Keeping things topical, Kimmel couldn't resist discussing Tom Brady's seemingly ill-timed departure from the New England Patriots: "So Tom Brady, for whatever reason, chose today St. Patrick's Day to announce he's leaving the Patriots. And for people from Boston, this is like if Santa on Christmas. This is terrible."
Wanting to do something festive for his viewers that are celebrating St. Patrick's Day from home, Kimmel pitched some ways to enjoy the holiday while social distancing. His ideas included wearing green clothes, adding green food coloring to hand sanitizer and dressing your children up as leprechauns and trying to catch them.
Over on Conan, O'Brien decided to post a St. Patrick's Day-inspired hand-washing tutorial. Dressed in a festive all-green ensemble and standing in front of his kitchen sink, the late night host demonstrated his unconventional method, which involved pouring a bottle of Guinness over his hands as he sang an Irish folk song. After lathering his hands in the famous beer, he then began to wash them with some Jameson and, of course, Lucky Charms cereal.
For the Special "Social Distancing" Edition Of The Late Show, Colbert hosted the show from his bathroom. Enjoying a bubble bath while still donning his signature suit, he addressed his viewers, saying, "It is a freaky, freaky time, I'll give you that. I'm sure a lot of you are worried. But if you're watching this from home right now, know that you're doing the right thing."
He continued, "I'm at home. Every member of my staff is home because we have to slow the spread of this virus. Epidemiologists call this flattening the curve. But, based on my current level of inactivity and stress baking, I definitely will not be flattening my curves."
Watch the late night hosts deliver their at-home monologues in the videos above!
