by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 18 Mar. 2020 5:18 AM
Chrissy Teigen is standing by Vanessa Hudgens.
After the High School Musical alumna came under fire for her coronavirus comments, the cookbook author took to Twitter to defend her.
"Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s--t. & so are you," she tweeted on Tuesday. "And they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they're good. It's Ok. And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f--kin moment. But u don't have [to] ruin their lives."
While she noted "this isn't about me this time," she claimed "it will be one day, or it'll be you."
"But yeah today it's Vanessa lol," she tweeted, later adding, "and no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. But you are damn well trying your best. Just stop."
One follower claimed "people should [be] more careful" and "think about the impact their words can have." The follower then noted it's "easy to claim words are out of context when backlash is received" and wondered if Hudgens would have apologized had she not received such public criticism.
"Totally!" Teigen tweeted in response. "But we all have stupid moments and some people (like me) have a lot of passion and things don't come out the way we mean it. I honestly have gotten so much better at taking time and thinking before I write/speak though."
She then acknowledged Hudgens "said something really dumb" and that "it sucks and she for sure feels terrible." However, she said "the knives gotta go."
"I'm getting a lot of 'but Chrissy!!!'" she continued. "No! No but! Stop stabbing!! Be better, this is a weird, weird world."
While Teigen agreed with a follower that the remarks were "really insensitive," she also suggested Hudgens will learn from this experience.
"Definitely agree it was," the Lip Sync Battle host wrote via the social network. "But we have all said insensitive s--t. Or maybe I'm just the only other one? But I promise promise promise I learned and she is learning now and that's all you can ask for."
She then added, "'Apologize the way you want me to' is not it. Just personally, in your heart and remote, cancel them if you're truly mad. Writing them over and over, the onslaught, it can drive a sane person insane and an unstable person to…worse."
In addition, Teigen explained "kids and online torture" have made her a "much more empathetic person."
"May you never be on the end of everyone hating you," she continued.
She then informed her followers they're "not gonna talk me into not forgiving people's mistakes."
"It makes me clear and makes me happy and I'm gonna be happy," she tweeted. "You wanna be angry online all f--kin day, go for it."
Jason LaVeris for Getty Images, Bruce Glikas for WireImage
Hudgens made the coronavirus comments during a recent Instagram Live chat with fans.
"...'Till July sounds like a bunch of bulls--t. I'm sorry, but like it's a virus," she said at the time. "I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."
After the backlash, the actress took to the social network again to respond to the criticism.
"Hey guys! So, yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," the 31-year-old celebrity said. "Um, It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home."
She also issued an apology via Twitter.
"Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday," Hudgens wrote in a shared note. "I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge [wakeup] call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."
