Nordstrom Online Sale 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Shoppers, as you are probably aware, Nordstrom is among the many brands that decided to temporarily close all of its stores, effective Tuesday, March 17, putting the health of its employees and customers first. But Nordstrom is still here to help us at-home shoppers, offering a new online promo of 25% off sitewide.

Here's everything you need to know to about this stylish surprise from Nordstrom:

When is the 2020 Nordstrom Online Sale?
• The Nordstrom Online Sale begins March 18 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Save 25% sitewide from top brands. Plus, get FREE SHIPPING, digital styling, online order pickup and curbside services at full-line stores as allowed by local regulations. And Nordy Club members, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Day(s) to earn points twice as fast.
• The Nordstrom Online Sale runs through the 2-week store closure that's currently in place.

What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Online Sale?
Really, what won't? We're talking Free People, MadewellJ.CrewTopshop, Halogen, Tory Burch, you name it. Some restrictions will apply to designer items, but clearance IS included (at an additional 25% off!). So you can score activewear for your at-home workout, grab always-in-demand denim or start stocking up on spring 2020 trends

So head on over to Nordstrom to check out the deals.

