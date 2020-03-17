Hannah Brown's Younger Brother Recovering From an Overdose

Hannah Brown's little brother, Patrick, is sharing the story of his overdose in the hopes of helping those in recovery.

On Instagram, Patrick reveals he suffered an overdose on March 1, which led to him spending two days on a ventilator in a local hospital. "I have been very hesitant to post this because of my pride and ego but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share," he writes in a lengthy caption. "I am not posting this for pity or what not but to thank everyone who has checked up on me."

He continues, "Y'all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up."

Though it's been a short time since his overdose, The Bachelorette's little brother says he's had time to process what he went through and is not "mad" at himself. Instead, he shares he's "thankful this happened."