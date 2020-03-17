Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving the Patriots

by Jess Cohen | Tue., 17 Mar. 2020 6:01 AM

Tom Brady has just made a major announcement about the future of his football career.

The iconic quarterback took social media on Tuesday morning to announce that he's leaving his team, the New England Patriots. In his statement, Brady thanked his teammates, his coach, Bill Belichick, and the entire organization for the past 20 years of his life.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote in his statement. "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."

Brady captioned his post, "FOREVER A PATRIOT."

The athlete's future with the team has been in the air for months, with many sports fans wondering if Brady would stay or leave the Patriots. Brady had continued to remain silent on the decision, until today.

Back in February, Brady teased fans with a commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl.

In the commercial, Brady pranked fans into thinking it was an announcement about his football future, but it was really an ad for Hulu.

