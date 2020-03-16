5 Food Delivery Apps You'll Want to Download

We think these products are useful and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The perfect complement to cozying up at home in front of the TV is ordering some take-out. And this is especially enticing when there's free delivery involved, too.

So whether you're in the mood for sushi or Mexican food, download the best apps for food delivery below. Plus, hear about a free delivery coupon code from Postmates that you won't want to miss!