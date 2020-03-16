Jennifer Lopez Shares Game-Changing Advice About Succeeding at Any Age

Jennifer Lopez can do it all—movies, music, fashion and more.

While the statement is an obvious one, it couldn't ring more true today. On Monday, the 50-year-old icon released her highly-anticipated shoe collection with DSW—which features sexy pumps, spring-ready espadrilles and glitzy sneakers.

"I'm home, hoping you're all safe. Here is a little something to maybe brighten your day...," she shared on social media, alongside details of her latest launch. "I'm so proud to launch my new footwear collection."

Even when the world is hitting the pause button with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Bronx native is, as she put it, still making "lemonade out of lemons right now."

For the Hustlers actress, working hard is part of her DNA.

Speaking to Elle magazine, Lopez opened up about her ever-evolving career, the game-changing advice on how we can succeed at any age and how she's staying busying as she works from home.