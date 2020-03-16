Lady Gaga is never one to keep it simple.

Whether it's her fashion choices, memorable concerts or musical hits, the A-list superstar loves to be creative and be a step above the rest.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that when the singer appeared in PAPER's annual spring Transformation Issue, her photo shoot quickly got pop culture fans buzzing.

While supporting her latest album Chromatica, Lady Gaga posed nude for the cover that was shot by Frederick Heyman. "I consent to being nude with everyone in the room," she shared before slipping off of her Versace robe. "I believe we're making art, this isn't pornography." The shoot would also grab the attention of fans thanks to its 3D scanning and CGI renderings.

Speaking of art, the singer opened up about her music career and the highs and lows of living in the spotlight. Despite all of her success, Lady Gaga is the first to admit that happiness is "not that simple."