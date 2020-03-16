This Simple Act of Kindness Is Exactly What We Need Amid Coronavirus

As Mister Rogers famously advised, "look for the helpers."

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, such a helper was found in London, where a woman offered her neighbors help during this trying time.

"If anyone needs anything during this crazy time – 100 roll, help with shopping/errands if you are elderly or disabled, a cup of sugar etc. or just need an extra hand, we are happy to help. Please knock or leave us a note," the note read. "Flat 85."

Then, the story got sweeter. The woman's act of kindness was met with an equally kind response: a box of chocolates.

"GOOD KARMA for your gorgeous offer of help to people downstairs...Thank you!" a message on the box read.

"A woman in london posted this note in her apt building," Today's Hoda Kotb wrote on Instagram while resharing the photo. "She heard a knock on her door and when she opened it no one was there... but there was this box of chocolates."