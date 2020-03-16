Harry Styles' Tiny Desk performance has got us falling.

On Monday, the "Adore You" singer performed stripped-down versions of his hit songs from his new album Fine Line for the intimate fan-favorite NPR concert series.

Donning a knit blue sweater, which he layered on top of a beige striped collared shirt, and joined by members of his band, Harry kicked things off with "Cherry," where the former One Direction star describes the aftermath of his 2018 breakup with model Camille Rowe.

Next on the set-list was "Watermelon Sugar." Before jumping into the upbeat tune, Harry explained the inspiration behind the song, noting that the title came from the book In Watermelon Sugar by Richard Brautigan: "It's kind of about, like, that initial, I guess, euphoria of, like, when you start seeing someone, you first start sleeping with someone or just, like, being around someone and you have that kind of excitement about."