It's never too late to do some good!

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, many offices, events and schools have shut down over fears of spreading it further.

From The Ellen DeGeneres Show suspending production on her daytime talk show to the Jonas Brothers cancelling their Las Vegas residency to Coachella being rescheduled for the fall, there's a lot of changes happening in the entertainment world.

However, Hollywood isn't the only shake-up happening due to COVID-19 concerns.

Many schools have either closed down for the remainder of the month or have extended their spring break by a week or so. And while many students are probably jumping for joy at the thought of getting more time off, this isn't the best news for some families.

As CNBC pointed out, many families rely on schools to provide certain public services to their children, including meals such as breakfast and lunch. For many, these school closures will greatly impact the kids who depend on their school meals.