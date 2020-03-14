Rumors of a romance between The Bachelor star Peter Weber and his producer, Julie LaPlaca, have been deemed to be bogus. But the idea of the talent dating the crew isn't so far-fetched.

Weber and LaPlaca had sparked dating rumors over the holidays after she shared a photo of her celebrating New Year's Eve with "Pilot Pete," and after his father posted a photo of her out to dinner with the reality star's family.

On Friday, after the drama-filled finale of The Bachelor, Weber's short-lived engagement to contestant Hannah Ann Sluss and subsequent breakup with runner-up Madison Prewett, LaPlaca set the record straight, saying on Instagram, "Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn't kiss at midnight. But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold."

Also this week, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison also denied the Weber-LaPlaca romance rumors on Lights Out With David Spade, saying, "We can categorically say that's a big no. Julie is the producer. Nothing there."