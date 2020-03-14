Forget building a snowman...do you want to hear a story?

Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf in the Frozen movies, took to Twitter on Friday to offer kids a little bit of comfort—and their parents several minutes of free daycare—as they self-isolate at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The actor read Ian Falconer's 2010 children's book Olivia Goes to Venice, part of his Olivia series, which is written for kids aged 3 to 7.

"Since we're all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together, so I'm going to see how this goes, but I decided I'm gonna read to your and your children or just you, depending on what you prefer," Gad, a father of two, said in a Twitter Live video. "I'm not gonna pass judgment right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess. But I thought tonight, we would start with one of my favorite books about one of my favorite places that none of us can really go to, a little place called Venice, in Italy."