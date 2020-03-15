Where Is the Desperate Housewives Cast Now?

Oh, Wisteria Lane.

Never in the history of television has one cul-de-sac been the epicenter for more death and destruction, calamity and comedy. We're talking, of course, about the iconic suburban setting of ABC's beloved and long-running dramedy Desperate Housewives.

Premiering in the fall of 2004, the show created by former Golden Girls writer Marc Cherry and starring Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria and Nicollette Sheridan, was one of three that season, along with Lost and Grey's Anatomy, that helped turn the struggling Alphabet network's fortunes around while giving fans more sexy hijinks and outlandish mysteries to obsess over than they quite knew what to do with.

Over the course of the show's eight seasons, fans watched as one disaster after the next befell the supremely unlucky residents of the outwardly quaint neighborhood while gossip about on-set behavior provided plenty of fodder for tabloids. And while the show certainly seemed to be running on fumes by the time it signed off in the spring of 2012, there's no denying just what a pivotal role it played in this recent golden age of television.