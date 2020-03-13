The world may be a slightly dark and scary place right now, but there's one thing that never lets us down: Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

On Thursday, the NBC comedy offered a sweet little surprise at the very end of the episode. After we learned Jake and Amy had been trying and failing to get pregnant for months, it finally worked, and a baby Peraltiago is on its way. Soon we'll get to find out what Jake is like as a dad (while we can already fully tell what Amy will be like as a mom), and we're likely going to get to see Boyle lose his mind on a regular basis.

It was a much-needed bit of joy in these hard times of self-isolation and constant, excessive hand-washing, topped off with that one scene about Holt yelling about bagels. (Dang it, we forgot to stock up on bagels.)

We've also seen a few upcoming episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and we can tell you it is going to continue to be a bright, shining beacon of happiness in the weeks to come. And it's not alone.