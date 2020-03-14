Just 15 Pie Baking Essentials for Pi Day

by Carolin Lehmann | Sat., 14 Mar. 2020 4:00 AM

Ecomm: Pie essentials for pi day

We'd say the best way to celebrate the beloved number 3.14 is by baking an oven-fresh pie from scratch. But how can you get started? By purchasing all of the right pi day baking essentials, of course.

Shop the kitchenware below from Anthropologie, Target, and more for a home that smells of pie on pi day. Some of them are so beautiful that they double as décor accents, too—a win-win!

Agnes Pie Dish

How stunning is this pie dish? Its pale colors and gold accents make it almost too pretty to bake with.

$70
$42 Anthropologie
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Six-Piece Mixing Bowl Set With Lids

These mixing bowls are perfect for cooling your pie dough in the fridge, since they come with lids. Plus, they're not only easy on the eyes, but also thankfully dishwasher safe.

$25 Target
Embossing Rolling Pin

For the poshest pie crust in town, use one of these embossing rolling pins. They come in botanical, modern boho, and heart prints for an Instagram-worthy pie.

$52 Food52
Anthropologie Daily Bakeware Set of Four Measuring Cups

Measuring cups don't have to be boring. These nesting stoneware cups are covered in pretty spring flowers.

$30
$23 Nordstrom
The Four & Twenty Blackbirds Pie Book by Emily Elsen and Melissa Elsen

We know, we know—you're going to need some pie recipes. This cookbook from the beloved Brooklyn pie shop Four & Twenty Blackbirds has you covered. The two sisters who own the shop walk you through more than 60 pie recipes, from black currant lemon chiffon to salty honey.

$21 Target
Anthropologie Aurora Pie Server

This stoneware pie server is worthy of its princess namesake, with its elegant details. Use it to serve your family and friends in style.

$14 Nordstrom
Floral Ceramic Measuring Spoons

Check out the hand-painted flowers on these stoneware measuring spoons. They're based on designs by painter Isa Salazar, who is known for her botanical patterns.

$18 Terrain
Le Creuset Silicone Pastry Brush

Don't forget the egg wash on your pie, and use this handy pastry brush to apply it. It's made of silicone for smooth spreading, plus is dishwasher safe.

$10 Sur la Table
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Pie Pan

For a simple pie pan that lets your creation shine, check out this stoneware option from Hearth & Hand With Magnolia. It has pretty vintage scalloped edges and textured dot accents around its rim. 

$13 Target
Marble Rolling Pin With Handles

Fun fact: Cool marble helps keep your dough at the perfect temperature, so it's an ideal material for a rolling pin. This one's wooden handles also help to reduce fatigue. 

$30 Sur la Table
Remi Pie Dish

This stoneware pie dish is covered in bright flowers that are perfect for spring. Your pie will look absolutely beautiful served in this dish.

$38 Anthropologie
Pie Crust Cutters Set of Four

Ever wonder how people make those jaw-dropping pies on Pinterest with über-detailed crusts? Well, using these pie crust cutters is a great start. The set includes flower, star, leaf, and heart shapes to get your creative juices flowing.

$15 Sur la Table
Martha Stewart Collection Three-Piece Copper-Plated Mixing Bowl Set

Copper kitchenware is always beautiful, and this mixing bowl set from Martha Stewart is no exception. Just be sure to hand-wash!

$67
$25 Macy's
Ceramic Pie Weights

If you're a pie expert, you know that adding weights to the top of your pie crust while it bakes can help prevent it from shrinking or forming bubbles. These reusable pie weights do just that!

$12 Sur la Table
Pie Box

It would be a shame to store the perfect pie you've baked in anything other than this beautiful raw pine pie box. It's reusable and safely transports your pies to any party you're attending. You can even order a coordinating leather strap for easy toting.

$35 Food52

