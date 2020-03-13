And just like that "Padison" is over. Or was it "Maditer"?

Alas, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett really weren't together long enough for us to come up with an official celebrity couple moniker, as The Bachelor season 24 couple announced their breakup just two days after their intense and dramatic reconciliation during the After the Finale Rose ceremony.

Somewhere in Westlake Village, you know Peter's mom Barb Weber, aka the founder of the Hannah Ann Sluss fan club, is enjoying a glass of wine as she tells her pilot son, "I told you so...and you let her go!"

Peter and Madison's split comes in the wake of the end of his engagement to Hannah Ann, whom he proposed to in his finale before realizing he wanted to pursue things with Madison.

That's right, Peter managed to deliver two dramatic breakups in one season. But at least he can take comfort in knowing the ABC reality hit franchise has seen more than its fair share of breakups over the years.