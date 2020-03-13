Supernatural's back, and so is Jack!

After a six week hiatus, Supernatural is returning on Monday to finish out its final season (!!!), and it's wasting no time dealing with the return of Jack (Alexander Calvert), who's been hidden in the Empty and is now on quite the mission from Death/Billie.

In a clip exclusive to E! News, which picks up around where the last episode left off so long ago, Sam, Dean, and Cas wonder if their troubled friend is even well enough to take on the task Billie's set for him, which is basically: eat angel hearts 'til it's time to kill God. Boy, we're going to miss this show.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) in particular is not on board with this plan because, well, it's a wild plan that involves eating angel hearts and trusting two unpredictable people. Dean (Jensen Ackles) seems to think it's not much crazier than any deal they've made in the past.

"Apparently Billie's got Jack on a need to know, which not a shock," he says. "We've made deals with cosmic players before. Cards up ain't their style."