Why Fans Think Niall Horan’s New Album Is About Hailee Steinfeld

Niall Horan's fans might be on to something.

On Friday, the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer released his second studio album Heartbreak Weather—and fans couldn't help but wonder if his ex Hailee Steinfeld inspired it.

Taking to Twitter to express their excitement over Niall's new album, one fan pointed out that their split provided the perfect inspiration, writing, "Damn hailee messed up Niall good but it made for a fantastic album, PROTECT NIALL JEEZ #HeartbreakWeather."

In fact, many Niall Nation members felt that his song "Black and White," where the 26-year-old sings promises his love forever and fantasizes about their wedding day, was the song that really channels their unexpected breakup. One fan tweeted, "BLACK AND WHITE IS SO HEARTBREAKING I WANNA FIGHT HAILEE FOR HURTING NIALL."

Back in February 2018, the One Direction boy-bander and the Pitch Perfect 2 star first sparked romance rumors after being spotted out and about together. Then, a source close to the couple described the relationship as "casual" between the two musicians.