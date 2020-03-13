Peter Weber's Mom Sends a Message After His Split From Madison Prewett

It's over for Peter Weber and Madison Prewett.

The Bachelor couple, who recently reunited on the show's season finale, announced their decision to go their separate ways just days after a rocky encounter with the pilot's family. During this week's two-part finale of the dating series, viewers watched as Peter ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and later reconnected with runner-up Madison, which did not make his family happy.

Peter's mom, Barb, even called out Madison during Tuesday night's After the Final Rose taping, accusing Madison of making the family wait for hours during filming of the show, without offering an apology. Taking things a step further, Barb said that "everyone" knows that they're not going to work.

"Chris, he's going to have to fail to succeed. That's it," Barb told host Chris Harrison. "All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work. So we've been trying to help them. Would we want it to work? Yes."