Chris says he has "never," in all his years of doing this show, dealt with a family taking such a stand like this.

"I mean look, everyone has their opinions and has their say, but I've never had it like so strong on live TV and in front of everybody," he said. "It was just like it was a time and place, you know there's time and place for everything I just that was. Look, I'm not saying Barb's right or wrong, but even if she's dead right, it's just...was the timing right?"

Barb claimed that some of her opinions on Madison were based on things the audience didn't get to see, like how Madison made the family wait for three hours and said she wasn't in love with Peter. While Chris acknowledges that the show can't show everything that happened, he thinks that what we did see was an accurate picture of what was happening.

"I think you've had a very real true depiction of everybody's path and everybody's story," he said. "I mean I think looking at it back and watching it and having lived it myself, I don't feel like anybody was put in a bad light or, or any, any false light. I think everybody...you get a really accurate depiction."