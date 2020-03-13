EXCLUSIVE!

Would Family Karma's Vishal & Richa End Their Engagement Over Their Parents?

by Allison Crist | Fri., 13 Mar. 2020 7:00 AM

Things are heating up on Bravo's new reality show, Family Karma!

In an exclusive clip of Sunday's episode, series star Vishal takes his his fiancé Richa on a date to an eco-adventure park for their anniversary. The couple play with lemurs, snap photos with parrots, feed a kangaroo, and meet a couple of penguins—all making for a seemingly perfect outing! But tensions rise when Vishal and Richa sit down to eat and begin discussing marriage. 

"Are you proposing to me again?" Richa asks Vishal.

Yes, Vishal has already asked Richa to marry him. The proposal just wasn't a legitimate one, according to Richa's traditional parents.

"I proposed western style, down on one knee," Vishal explains in a confessional interview. "But in the eyes of her mother, we're not officially engaged until we have the Roka ceremony. And we've put that off."

When Vishal tells Richa that he read they can "legally" start courting each other after the Roka ceremony, she tells him to call her mom. Immediately afterwards, many of the animals begin screaming. That's a good sign, right?

"At the end of the day, if either one of our parents aren't happy, I don't see marriage as a possibility," Vishal says.

Richa agrees. "If my mother said, 'Richa, I am honestly not happy with this,' I might have to take a step back," she says. "But she also really likes you as a person."

This encouraging moment is quickly ruined when followed up by a clip of Richa's mom calling Vishal "a moron."

Perhaps she meant it lovingly!

Get more of Vishal and Richa's relationship by tuning in to a brand-new episode of Family Karma on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

