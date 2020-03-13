13 Talismans To Help You Survive Friday the 13th

Fri., 13 Mar. 2020

It's Friday the 13th, and you know what that means: Bad luck is in the air. Well, if you're superstitious at least. If you believe that Friday the 13th brings personal, professional, and natural disasters, then you just may hold comfort in wearing some lucky jewelry to protect you from all of that bad energy. 

Shop the 13 (get it?) talismans from Gorjana, Baublebar, and more below, meant to protect you the next time Friday the 13th comes around. It's best to plan ahead, you know! 

Harry Rocks Talisman Necklace in Opalite

Opalite is said to keep your mind clear and focused, plus remove energetic blockages from your body, according to jewelry brand Harry Rocks. That all sounds very helpful on Friday the 13th! And either way, this ball chain with an opalite spike will look beautiful hanging from your neck any day of the year.

E-Comm: Talismans
$151 Wolf & Badger
BaubleBar Ojo Evil Eye Pendant Necklace

Wearing evil eyes has long been believed to protect you from those wishing you harm, and Baublebar's take on an evil eye necklace is stylish to boot. It's gold-plated, with a turquoise eye giving those around you a sassy stare. 

E-Comm: Talismans
$42 Bloomingdale's
Power Gemstone Elastic Bracelet for Luck

Gorjana's take on a lucky bracelet features aventurine, which is considered a stone of opportunity and luck. "It serves to reinforce decisive thinking, leadership, and offers a soothing energy that opens your mind to endless possibilities," according to the Gorjana website. It doesn't hurt that it's beautiful, either. The aventurine is surrounded by hammered golden beads and a "gg" charm.

E-Comm: Talismans
$48 Gorjana
Sequin Evil Eye Large Talisman Necklace

This long evil eye necklace makes a statement when paired with a simple top. Its turquoise pupil with glass-stone lashes is beautifully detailed. 

E-Comm: Talismans
$195 Neiman Marcus
BaubleBar Spirit Eye Pendant Necklace

This delicate evil eye necklace meant to ward off unwanted energy is dainty enough to match most outfits. It's made of gold-plated brass with cubic zirconia.

E-Comm: Talismans
$48 Anthropologie
Aqua Evil Eye Charm and Stone Pendant Necklace

This petite, 18 karat gold-plated sterling silver and labradorite piece is a unique take on a classic evil eye necklace. It's currently 65% off, so hurry to snatch one up while they're still in stock!

E-Comm: Talismans
$70
$25 Bloomingdale's
Good Fortune Charm Bracelet Set in Gold

This unique bracelet is meant to bring good fortune with green quartz and evil eye charms. The charms are actually removable, meaning you can add them to a different Kendra Scott bracelet, necklace, or hoop earring as desired.

E-Comm: Talismans
$80 Kendra Scott
Dogeared Make A Wish Large Wishbone Pendant Necklace

Wishbones are actually found in birds, and as you know, are thought to bring good luck. Sport one on this delicate Dogeared gold-tone necklace. 

E-Comm: Talismans
$30 Nordstrom Rack
Gabi Rielle 22 Karat Gold-Vermeil and Cubic Zirconia Evil Eye Pendant Necklace

This 22 karat gold-plated Gabi Rielle evil eye necklace "combines sparkle and spirituality." We can't argue with that!

E-Comm: Talismans
$37 Saks off 5th
Sequin Celestial Talisman Necklace

Sometimes a look to the stars provides peace and inspiration during difficult times. This constellation necklace is a reminder of that, and is made of yellow-golden brass with agate cabochon and semiprecious stones. 

E-Comm: Talismans
$98 Neiman Marcus
Gabi Rielle Lucky Charm Medallion Necklace

This necklace features every lucky charm in one place, with an evil eye, a horseshoe, a four-leaf clover, and more. It's made of 14 karat gold-plated sterling silver and cubic zirconia.

E-Comm: Talismans
$43 Nordstrom Rack
Lucky Charm Pendant Necklace

For a more affordable find, try this pendant necklace from Anthropologie with a lucky horseshoe on it. It includes cubic zirconia, lapis, and quartz.

E-Comm: Talismans
$48
$30 Anthropologie
Power Gemstone Bracelet for Luck

Gorjana strikes again with this aventurine power gemstone bracelet for luck. It's daintier than the version above, and includes 18 karat gold-plated brass. 

E-Comm: Talismans
$38 Gorjana

