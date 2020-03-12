Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are still going strong.

On Wednesday, the couple had a low-key date night at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles. Known for being private when it comes to their relationship, this rare sighting of the pair confirms that they're most definitely still an item.

Keeping things casual, the 50 Shades of Grey star donned a pair of black wide leg jeans, chunky black loafers and a navy hoodie, which she layered with a black leather jacket. To accessorize her ensemble, Dakota, who wore her long brunette locks back in a ponytail, opted for hooped earrings and carried a black bucket bag. Sporting an equally laidback look, the Coldplay rocker wore a black long sleeve shirt, dark grey trousers, contrasting black and white sneakers and a blue baseball cap.

Back in August, Chris and Dakota became subject to split rumors, but a source told E! News that they were "planning to spend more time together" following their busy schedules.