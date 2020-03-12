Go Inside Zendaya's Magical $4 Million Los Angeles Home

There's no place like home for Zendaya.

When not walking a red carpet, posing for a prestigious publication or shooting one of her successful shows, the Hollywood star likes to enjoy some rest and relaxation at her private house tucked away in the San Fernando Valley.

As first reported by Variety, the 23-year-old recently purchased property in Encino that sits on "magical, private and gated 3.72 acres" of land.

Sold at just under $4 million, the home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and comes out to more than 5,100 square feet. According to the listing, the estate property offers stunning views and is close to hiking trails and great schools.

A sparkling pool and guest house is available for invited visitors. The main house also includes hardwood floors throughout, a giant open kitchen, multiple fireplaces and a master suite complete with a built-in soaking tub and private balcony. Yes, we want to score an invite to the special space too.