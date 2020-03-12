Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce

It's been about a decade since Shania Twain finalized her divorce from Robert "Mutt" Lange.

On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 54-year-old singer looked back at the split and how her son, Eja, helped her get through it.

"[With] parenting—you have to be selfless….But what helps about that is that you're just not always so self-focused," Twain explained. "You're like, 'No, I'm a mom. I'm going to do my best. I'm committed to this,' and that is a very healthy—I don't want to say distraction—but preoccupation that you love, and enjoy, and it does bring pleasure in your life in that sense, of course. So, it just wasn't always about me all the time, and that was very, very helpful."

The five-time Grammy winner then shared a quote with her fans: "You have to live to survive to tell the story, so the hunter doesn't get the glory."

"Whatever it is that has pounced on you or is challenging you or weighing you down, you can't let it win," Twain said. "You have to survive, and then it's so important to tell the story, to share the story. So, you've got to survive to tell the story, and I just believe it's a great motto when you really just want to give up."