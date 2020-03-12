In case the world didn't seem wild enough right now, last night's episode of The Masked Singer was a shocking one.

It introduced us to the final six singers we haven't yet met this season, all of whom seem a little more unhinged than the singers we had previously met. And then, at the end, Sarah Palin revealed herself to have been the Bear.

If it were simply that, that would have been weird enough. But the Bear's song choice for the evening was "Baby Got Back," which meant we were watching Sarah Palin rap/sing about big butts, and honestly it's something we may never recover from. Very few people can really pull that song off with their dignity intact and we wouldn't have said Sarah Palin was one of them.

Anyway, five contestants remain in Group C now that the Bear has taken off her mask.