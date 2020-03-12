Angela Bassett Spills Secrets on "Amazing" Black Panther Sequel

Wakanda forever!

On Wednesday, Angela Bassett stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave Black Panther fans an update on the highly anticipated sequel.

"[It's] going along. Coming along," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "Amazing, absolutely."

Doing his best to get more details out of the Waiting to Exhale star, who plays matriarch Ramonda in the Marvel action flick, Jimmy said, "You were telling me backstage that they decided to change the costume of Black Panther?" Going along with the joke, Angela quipped, "Jimmy, I was telling you that in confidence. You are now—you did not!"

Once the Saturday Night Live alum assured the audience that he was kidding around, Angela jokingly backtracked, "I know nothing about nothing. I have nothing to talk about." Jimmy responded, "We have guests on the show from these Marvel movies, and they're not allowed to talk at all. So, I'm like, ‘Alright!'"