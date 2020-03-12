Chris Harrison is setting the record straight on those romance rumors about Peter Weber and Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca.

The host of the ABC franchise cleared the air on Wednesday's episode of Lights Out With David Spade.

"Yeah, we can categorically say that's a big no," Chris said when asked about the speculation.

Earlier this season, a theory spread that Peter had found love with Julie. Fans dug up photos of the duo on social media, and there were reports that the two had spent New Year's Eve together and visited a winery at one point.

However, Chris said there's "nothing there" and that Julie was at the finale "working" and "trying to deal with [Peter's mom] Barb."

Speaking of Barb, the proud parent made headlines after she had a tense exchange with contestant Madison Prewett during After the Final Rose. For those who missed it, here's what happened: Madison left the show during the finale. Peter then proposed to fellow contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. However, the two broke up after Peter admitted he couldn't give her his whole heart. Hannah Ann then confronted Peter on After the Final Rose, claiming he had "downplayed" his feelings for Madison and totally "blindsided" her.

"If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man," she said.