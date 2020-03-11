See the Best Celebrity "Flip the Switch" Challenges

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 11 Mar. 2020 12:24 PM
Challenge accepted!
For those who find themselves scrolling through TikTok, Instagram or other social media platforms, chances are you've come across the "Flip the Switch" challenge.
Ordinary people play off of Drake's lyrics from his 2018 single "Nonstop" to create fun-filled videos, which include dancing, wardrobe changes and more all at the flip of a switch.
In just the past few days alone, #FlipTheSwitch has started trending thanks to must-see videos from Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.
And as a matter of fact, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were #CoupleGoals when they participated in the challenge. After all, they're not a regular parent; they're a cool parent.
Fortunately, it's not too late to participate in the innocent fun that doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. We compiled some of our favorite transformations from the past few days from actors, talk-show hosts, athletes and more.
Perhaps they will give you the inspiration you need to conquer one irresistible pop culture challenge. Keep scrolling below.
Perhaps the Flip the Switch challenge is just what the doctor ordered.
"We had to do it," Camila shared on Instagram when participating in the challenge with her choreographer.
"The things we do for our children @camila_cabello love you!!" Calvit shared on Instagram. "Follow on tik tok @theecalvit let the roast begin."
Rule No. 1 in perfecting this challenge?
You have to dress the part. Well done you two!
Everything seems normal on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, right?
Time to Flip the Switch!
"Always up for the challenge #fliptheswitch," Savannah shared on Instagram after participating with her Today co-host.
Who wore the bright yellow dress better?
Live from New York, it's an epic Flip the Switch challenge!
During her appearance on Saturday Night Live, the United States senator had some fun with the comedian who loves to impersonate her.
The couple that TikToks together, stays together!
"Late night Tiktoks @jlo," A-Rod shared on Instagram before getting rave reviews from his fans and followers.
