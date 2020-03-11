The Fab Five are about to find out if everything really is bigger in Texas. That's right, Queer Eye is coming back for season six on Netflix and heading to the Lone Star state. The news comes ahead of the fifth season debut of Queer Eye which is set in Philadelphia.

Queer Eye season six will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. In a release, Netflix said the boys will "scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC."

Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Antoni Porowski (food and wine)i, Tan France (fashion) and Karamo Brown (culture) are all back for the sixth season. Past seasons were set in Georgia, Missouri, Kanas and a special miniseries of episodes in Tokyo.