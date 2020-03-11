Go Inside Dakota Johnson's Dreamy Los Angeles Home

Dakota Johnson will see you now...in her gorgeous home.

In 2016, the 30-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress bought a three-bedroom 1947 Hollywood Hills home, located just off Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, for $3.55 million. Now, Johnson invites fans to take a peek inside her humble abode in the latest issue of Architectural Digest.

The midcentury-modern home was designed by architect Carl Maston, and previous owners included Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy.

"I was immediately drawn to how it was clean but also cozy," Johnson told Architectural Digest. "I thought, I'll never want to sell this place."

Custom furniture and artwork fill the house, and the cabinets in her modest-sized kitchen are painted in Benjamin Moore's Alligator Alley.

Johnson's property's ground floor contains an office where Johnson keeps memorabilia such as a photograph of late writer and her father Don Johnson's friend Hunter S. Thompson, a seating card musician Patti Smith gave her that contains her phone number and a photo from the actress' appearance on SNL's 40th anniversary show in 2015, which shows her with Taylor Swift, Derek Jeter, Sarah Palin, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and 50 Cent.