Chris Harrison thought Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss were all set once that ring box came out during The Bachelor finale shoot in Australia. He was wrong.

"People have to understand, when I left Australia, I thought we had this amazing show that would've been half of tonight," Harrison told Good Morning America after the live finale event for season 24 aired on ABC. "In that moment, I really think he was all in, but he just couldn't get Madison out of his head."

So, Harrison made the trip and convinced Madison Prewett to give it the old college try with Pilot Pete once again.

"When I heard that she was just as much in love with him as he was with her, I thought let's try this," Harrison said.