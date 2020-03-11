Oh, what could have been.

On Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Emily Blunt revealed that she almost didn't become an actor. In fact, she told host Jimmy Kimmel that she wanted to be a pop star instead.

"I could have been Britney [Spears]," she joked, noting that her dreams were short-lived because of one minor detail. "I realized I wasn't good at dancing and I didn't want to be Britney…I don't know."

Before deciding that being a musician wasn't in the cards for her, the A Quiet Place 2 star admitted that she had recorded some songs and even tried dance lessons. "I don't want to tell you too much because I feel like someone is going to find these songs," she said. "Do you want to know the name of one of them? ‘Ring It Up.' It will never see the light of day."

After getting a laugh from Jimmy, Emily assured the late night host that she didn't help write the tune.