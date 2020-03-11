Twenty years after Susan Berman was shot to death in her Benedict Canyon bungalow, someone is on trial for her murder.

And not just anyone. Robert Durst, the central figure in the 2015 HBO docu-series The Jinx, is the defendant. Opening arguments finally began in a Los Angeles courtroom last week, five years after authorities tracked Durst down in New Orleans and arrested him on suspicion of murdering Berman. His alleged motive: she may have known too much about the mysterious disappearance of Durst's wife in 1982 and was about to talk to police.

He has pleaded not guilty.

In the meantime the wealthy New York real estate scion was acquitted of murdering a man in Galveston, Texas—though he admitted to chopping up the body—and his defense team has insisted that whatever people think was a big gotcha moment in The Jinx was not the confession it was made out to be.

Overall, the details are stranger than fiction.