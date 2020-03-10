8:03 p.m.: Live Chris Harrison is back to tell us some wild things are about to go down. The evidence? Kelley's in the audience. Neil Lane is in the audience, with his ring-filled briefcase. Barb and Pete Sr. are in the audience, with Barb in all black. Mourning, perhaps? Unclear.

8:04 p.m.: Pete jogs through the Australian outback, musing about how things happen for a reason, and he has true love with Hannah Ann.

8:05 p.m.: Neil Lane arrives (in the past), and Pete picks out a ring. He's 100% certain, he says. He wants to propose to Hannah. He wants to choose her every day.

8:06 p.m.: Pete calls Hannah Ann's dad, and gets his blessing. He's psyched. He's happier than we've seen him maybe all season, but we've all heard how "unique" this ending is, so there's no way this is about to go well...

8:08 p.m.: Hannah Ann, who still doesn't know Madison has peaced out, is having a freak out in her hotel room, laying on her bed in that way we all do when we just don't know what to do with ourselves.

8:09 p.m.: Chris Harrison arrives to finally give Pete the info he just found out about, that's been teased since the beginning: He's not sure Hannah Ann is coming to the proposal. Twist!