This Chic $15 Tote Has 1,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

by Mallory Carra | Wed., 11 Mar. 2020 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We know you're always on the lookout for fabulous Amazon fashion finds—and so are we! From perfect work blazers and workout leggings with pockets to bell-sleeve dresses and goes-with-everything ankle boots, we love sharing our affordable style sightings with you. Today, we're all about the $15 Nodykka leather tote bag.
The shoulder bag has an exterior made from PU leather with pebbled detail and a lined interior. Inside, the main compartment and interior back-wall slip pocket can hold all of your necessities, everything from your iPad and wallet to your umbrella and makeup bag. It's available in over 40 colors (including gold and clear plastic) and it also comes in canvas, so you'll definitely be able to find the perfect style you need for any occasion.
This high quality, durable PU leather tote comes in 40+ colors, and it's also available in a cotton canvas style. It's super useful and versatile for day or night looks.
As always, you don't just have to take our word for it. Hundreds of real people swear by this shoulder bag, giving it a five-star review.
"This is a nice-looking, economical tote, offered in a plethora of colors," shared one satisfied customer who has purchased many of the bags. "I have 6 of these bags in crazy colors. I love them, and if properly and easily maintained, they may actually last 20 years."
Another happy customer who shared photos of the bag agrees: "This bag is the perfect bag for work while still being stylish. The inside of the bag is a soft suede material and the outside is made of a faux leather. I got the lavender/purple color and I absolutely love it because it makes the purse look feminine, classic, and professional at the same time."
And this rave review sums it all up: "I LOVE THIS PURSE! I am a busy mom, attorney, and wife, and I need a big purse that can hold a lot of items while also being cute. This is perfect! I can't believe the price either. I bought the pink version, which is beautiful ... I've taken this purse to target, Trader Joe's, and all other types of stores and it's so nice! It has a good-sized pocket inside that can hold all my small items like gum or headphones, and a big bottom area that can hold my wallet. It's even big enough for my work padfolio or iPad to fit inside, which is super convenient for court runs or coffee shop visits. I might get this purse in back or gray too, because it's so well made for the price. Highly recommended!"
