Tan France's Express Edit Will Give You Spring Fever

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you ever wanted to have your style overhauled by Tan France? Well now's your chance!

The Queer Eye star and fashion expert partnered with Express to curate an edit of stylish picks to help you spruce up your wardrobe for spring. He's put together some totally stellar looks, including beautiful slip dresses, a classic blazer with jeans and a tee, and even an outfit including vegan leather! And then there's that suede jacket...

There's 22 looks to choose from, with countless possible combinations. We picked out a few of our favorite items below to help you get started. Shop away!