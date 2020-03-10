Jenna Dewan Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Congratulations to Jenna Dewan!

The Flirty Dancing host has welcomed her second child, her first with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. Dewan, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, gave birth to a baby boy, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on March 6.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," Dewan announced on social media, sharing the first photo of her and Kazee's son. "Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," Kazee wrote along with a photo of the baby boy's hand. "Welcome to earth star child."

In late September, Dewan took to social media to share the exciting pregnancy news with her followers. Along with a photo of her and daughter Everly, Dewan wrote, "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...!"

Amid the pregnancy reveal, Kazee took to Instagram to share a sweet message about the couple's relationship.

"Well...the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!" Kazee wrote. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with."