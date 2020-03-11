The Puffy Sleeves Trend Is This Spring's Most Versatile Look

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., 11 Mar. 2020 4:30 AM

Puffed-Sleeve Trend

Spring trends are in full swing! We've noticed sheer puffy sleeves showing up on both shirts and dresses everywhere. It's the perfect look for the office or a night out, depending how you accessorize, if you're looking to make a fashion-forward statement. 

You can rock this trend no matter your budget thanks to brands like Revolve and Forever21 offering their take on it. Check out our favorite finds below!

Plus Size Mesh Puff-Sleeve Top

This v-neck top is totally a must have, and it's available in plus sizes. It's super chic when tucked into a pair of jeans with a belt.

$28 Forever21
Organza T-Shirt With Puffed Sleeves

Your next night out requires this sexy organza T-shirt from Mango—trust us. Just pair it with a bandeau or bralette underneath. 

$60 Mango
Eleganza Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

How stunning is this mini dress with a low back? Wear it to your next event to make a statement. 

$229 Revolve
Aqua Sheer Puff-Sleeve Top

Bring some high style to the office with this puff-sleeve shirt. Allow it to be a statement piece by paring it with a simple pair of pants and shoes. 

$58 Bloomingdale's
New Look Organza Polka Dot Puff-Sleeve Detail Mini Dress

Test out the trend at an affordable price point in this mini dress with polka-dot puff sleeves. It has a flattering square neckline and is made in a comfy T-shirt material. 

$32
$24 Asos
Puffed Sleeves Fitted Dress

This event-ready knitted mini dress is a safe intro to the puff-sleeve trend that many can pull off. It's simple and tailored, yet still packs a punch. 

$70 Mango
Knitted Organza Puff-Sleeve Dress in Stone

If you're seeking a light and airy look for spring, go with this Boohoo dress. It's ready for a night out when paired with heels.

$32
$16 Boohoo
Polka Dot Tulle T-Shirt

Pair a tank or bralette underneath this polka dot-print puff-sleeve top. It adds visual interest to any outfit.

$50 Mango
Aqua Sheer Puffed-Sleeve Top

Sport this v-neck, long-sleeve top to the office. It has a slightly-cropped silhouette that pairs perfectly with high-waisted jeans. 

$58 Bloomingdale's
Organza Spot-Sleeve Blouse

This dinner-ready crop top with polka-dotted long sleeves pairs effortlessly with high-waisted pants or skirts. Its square neckline and zippered back are attention-grabbing details.

$48
$24 Nasty Gal
Topshop Organza Puff-Sleeve Ponte Top

This cotton crop top with a square neck-line has shimmery, eye-catching organza sleeves. It's begging to be worn on the weekend.

$35 Nordstrom
Polka-Dot Organza Shirt

This classic shirt is bumped up a notch with sheer polka-dot sleeves, plus a completely sheer back. Pair a tank underneath for a work-appropriate look, or go without for a sexy night out.

$80 Mango

On the lookout for more spring fashion? Catch WeWoreWhat's new collection at Macy's before it sells out and don't miss the P.E. Nation x H&M activewear collab.

