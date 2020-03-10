For her final royal engagement outfit, Meghan Markle seemingly channeled her famous mother-in-law.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Harry for their final scheduled engagement as senior working members of the royal family. With the official day of their royal exit looming closer, the two attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, simultaneously reuniting publicly with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

There, the former American actress donned an emerald green, caped Emilia Wickstead sheath dress along with nude Aquazzura pumps, a green Gabriella Hearst top-handle purse and a matching green fascinator by William Chambers, decorated with netted accents.

The jewel-toned look spurred rave reviews online with many rooting for the star as the pair transitions into a new phase of life.

While there's no knowing if this was purposeful or sheer coincidence, Markle seemed to simultaneously pay tribute to Princess Diana circa 1982 with her last royal engagement look.