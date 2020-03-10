A royal secret.

Alex Rodriguez is remaining tight-lipped about those rumors he and fiancée Jennifer Lopez went on a dinner date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In early February, reports surfaced stating that celeb couple dined with the royals while they were in town for an exclusive J.P. Morgan event. The rumors were never publicly confirmed or denied by either couple, but now Rodriguez is addressing the speculation.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening, the athlete and former Yankess star took part in a game of Q&A-Rod with host Jimmy Fallon. During the game, Fallon asked Rodriguez to set the record straight on a number of rumors about him. First up: the royal dinner date.

"Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?" Fallon asked. "And if so, who paid?"

In response to the question, Rodriguez jokingly looked around the room and said, "I signed an NDA."