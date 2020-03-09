There's a whole lot we didn't see on Netflix's Love Is Blind, including time for clean-up.

We all saw Giannina Gibelli dramatically run away from her failed wedding to Damian Powers, and we saw her fall, and we saw her dress become stained from that fall. We then saw her arrive back at the venue to confront Damian, with a completely clean white dress. Now, Metro got producer Chris Coelen to explain exactly how that happened.

Basically, her mom cleaned up her dress.

"What you see, and what we're able to show on the show is a condensed version of what happened," he told the site. "The run out of the venue, down that driveway, out into the parking lot next door...no one expected that. She was out there for half an hour with her mum in that parking lot. 45 minutes, maybe even an hour, that's a long time. She then came back to the venue, they went up to Gigi's bridal quarters."