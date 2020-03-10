Why Priyanka Chopra Is Rocking Crocs

Crocs
by Carly Milne | Tue., 10 Mar. 2020 5:00 AM
Crocs
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Talk about putting your best foot forward! Actress Priyanka Chopra is stepping up her philanthropic efforts by partnering with Crocs for their Come As You Are campaign, dedicated to inspiring fans to feel comfortable in their own shoes by showing their personal Crocs style.
"Crocs is on a mission to ensure people worldwide are comfortable in their own shoes," Chopra says. "Not only am I excited to share this message with people across the globe, I've seen how important this idea truly is through my travels and in my work with UNICEF. Crocs has committed to donating thousands of shoes to UNICEF for kids in need, who have the right to feel comfortable in their own shoes too, and I'm so proud to work with a brand who shares the same values as me."
Chopra, who is also a producer, joins Chinese actress Yang Mi, singer and actress Zooey Deschanel, South Korean singer and actress Kim Sejeong, and Japanese actress Suzu Hirose as one of the latest global ambassadors in the fourth year of the campaign. Additionally, the brand is expanding the campaign to represent more diversity across age groups, backgrounds, beliefs, orientations and abilities in an effort to show that everyone is welcome and empowered to be a part of the Crocs brand.
Want to get in on the action? Show your personal style by shopping new and classic styles of Crocs below!
The style that started it all! Lightweight, water-friendly and comfortable, you can nab these iconic Crocs in 24 colors to suit your individual style. You can even get them in Electric Pink or Neon Purple, but we love 'em in this clean Grass Green shade. They're also super easy to clean, dry quickly, and keep your feet ventilated while you're running around.
Can you picture yourself wearing these on the beach? Or maybe you're just kickin' it in your backyard. Whatever your approach to rest and relaxation, these are ready to be your footwear of choice... and now they come with holes for Jibbitz charms so you can express your individuality beyond choosing from one of nine colors.
Crocs are going high style with these new wedge sandals, but don't worry: they don't sacrifice that signature comfort you've come to expect from the brand. They're still lightweight, soft and flexible, and feature LiteRide™ foam technology in the footbed, so you can stride through your day with ease. And you can get 'em in a low wedge or mid-wedge, too.
It's time to elevate your flip flop game, and this is the pair to do it. The LiteRide Flip offers a LiteRide foam footbed for world-class comfort, and Matlite uppers that make your flip flop feel like they were made for you, right out of the box. And like all Crocs they're lightweight, easy to clean, and ridiculously comfortable in every way.
Take your self-expression to the next level with Jibbitz shoe charms, made to perfectly complement your Crocs with a little added zing of personal flare. There's so many to choose from, like a Jetsetter Plane, a Peace Hand Sign, and letters to spell out your name, if you so choose. But we love this pink flamingo, because how could you not? But lucky for you, you can choose more than one.
Keep on shoppin' with more fab finds, like these top five Amazon wish list finds and reflective athleticwear that will get you through the daylight savings slump!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?