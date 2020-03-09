Kate Middleton Puts the Royal in Royal Blue at Palace Children's Gala

Kate Middleton knows how to light up the room.

All eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday night, as she sashayed into her gala with a dazzling royal blue gown by Jenny Packham. The enchanting piece, which she first wore in 2016, featured ornate beading, a peek-a-boo material that had intricate floral detailing and a sparkly bottom half.

She accessorized with a matching deep blue clutch, drop earrings and silver Jimmy Choo heels.

Kate hosted an unforgettable gala for the organization, Place2Be, at the Buckingham Palace. Making the event more special? The organization celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Considering Kate has been a patron of the organization—which helps to provide support and champion children's mental health while in school—it makes sense she'd bring people together for a good cause.

Along with her hosting duties, the 38-year-old royal shared a heartwarming and inspiring speech with the attendees that included teachers and students from Cranbrook School, New North Academy, and Salusbury Primary School.